Public Notice: Addison Twp.

ADDISON TOWNSHIP 2018

MARCH BOARD OF REVIEW

The Addison Township Board of Review will hold an organizational meeting on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. for the purpose of reviewing the 2018 Assessment Roll with the Assessor.

The Addison Township Board of Review will meet and hear appeals on Monday, March 12, 2018 from 9-12 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. and Wednesday, March 14, 2018 from 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Please call (248)286-5409 ext. 215 to schedule an appointment.

The meetings are held at the Township Hall located at 1440 Rochester Rd. Additional meetings if needed will be scheduled and posted at the Township Hall. You can schedule an appointment to review your assessment with the Assessor prior to the Board of Review by calling (248)628-5409 ext. 214. Tentative Equalization Factor for all classes is 1.0000. Residents and non-residents may appeal by mail or in person, but petitions must be received at our township hall, no later than 9:00 p.m. March 14, 2018.

2018 Agri. Comm. Ind. Res. Per.

Tent. Ratio 50.00 50.00 50.00 50.00 50.00

Garrett Steele, MAAO (3) MCPPE ASA

Addison Township Assessor

Publish: 02/14, 02/21, 02/28