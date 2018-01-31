Public Notice: Leonard

ATTENTION

VILLAGE OF LEONARD RESIDENTS

NOTICE

PUBLIC HEARING

A Public Hearing has been scheduled for Monday, February 12, 2018 at the Regular Council Meeting at 7:00 P.M. at Rowland Hall, for the purpose of discussing adoption of the 2018 – 2019 Budget.

THE PROPERTY TAX MILLAGE RATE PROPOSED TO BE LEVIED TO SUPPORT THE PROPOSED BUDGET WILL BE A SUBJECT OF THIS HEARING. A copy of the proposed budget is available for public inspection in the Clerk’s Office at Rowland Hall, 23 E. Elmwood. Public comments, either oral or written, are welcome at the Public Hearing. Handicapped persons needing assistance or aid should contact the Village Offices during regular working hours forty-eight hours prior to the meeting.

Cindy Grosskopf

Village Clerk