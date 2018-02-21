Public Notice: Oxford – CDBG

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS –

VILLAGE OF OXFORD

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT

– EMERGENCY SERVICES

The Village of Oxford is seeking bid proposals from qualified service providers to manage Emergency Services and administer a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Emergency Services Program for the 2017 year. The program will provide emergency services to qualified low- and low-moderate income residents of the Village of Oxford.

Bid proposals must include a detailed outline on how the program will be managed and administered and must follow the guidelines established by the Village of Oxford’s Emergency Services Document. A copy of this document may be obtained from the Village Manager’s Office. The project will be in the amount of $3,000.00 funded with 2017 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds and the administrator must be familiar with, and comply with, all applicable CDBG requirements. When the $3,000.00 is awarded, the term on the contract will be for one (1) year. Sealed bids will be received until 4 p.m., prevailing Eastern Time, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at which time proposals will be opened. Bids shall be addressed as follows:

Village of Oxford

Drew Benson, CDBG Coordinator

22 W. Burdick Street.

Oxford, MI 48371

A legally authorized agent of the bidding firm must sign all bids. Envelopes must be plainly marked, “CDBG 2017 EMERGENCY SERVICES BID”. The Village Oxford reserves the right to accept any or all alternative proposals and award the contract to other than the lowest bidder, to waive any irregularities or informalities or both; to reject any or all proposals; and in general to make the award of the contract in any manner deemed by the Village of Oxford, in its sole discretion, to be in the best interest of the Village of Oxford.

Joseph Madore

Village Manage