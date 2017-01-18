Public Notice: Oxford Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

N O T I C E

A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Oxford Zoning Board of Appeals will be held on Monday, February 13, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the evening, at the Oxford Township Office, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, MI 48371, to consider the following request:

ZBA002.17 – 812 W. Peninsula Ct., Oxford, MI 48371 – Parcel 04-21-428-058 – Applicant/Homeowner: Stephanie Cherry, 812 W. Peninsula, Oxford, MI 48371 The subject property is located in a R-1A Zoning District, Lot 57 of Lakepointe at Waterstone south of Golf Villa West of S. Waterstone Dr. Approval of this application, as submitted, would require variance according to Zoning Ordinance 67A: ARTICLE 3.7 – Schedule of District Regulations

The Charter Township of Oxford will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audiotapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting/hearing. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services shall contact the Charter Township of Oxford, by writing or calling, Curtis W. Wright, Township Clerk, (248) 628-9787, as soon as possible to allow the Township sufficient time to have available the aids and services.

Any comments may be heard at the above meeting or received at the Township Office in writing prior to the meeting.

James Butler, Chairperson

Zoning Board of Appeals

Charter Township of Oxford

300 Dunlap Road

Oxford, MI 48371

dcushing@oxfordtownship.org

(248) 628-9787 x 110

cc: All Property Owners within 300 feet

Zoning Board of Appeals Members

Planning Commissioners

Township Board

File

PUBLISHED: OXFORD LEADER 01/18/2017

POSTED: OXFORD TOWNSHIP 01/18/2017

VILLAGE OF OXFORD 01/18/2017

www.oxfordtownship.org 01/18/2017