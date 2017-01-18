Public Notice: Oxford Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD
ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS
N O T I C E
A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Oxford Zoning Board of Appeals will be held on Monday, February 13, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the evening, at the Oxford Township Office, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, MI 48371, to consider the following request:
ZBA002.17 – 812 W. Peninsula Ct., Oxford, MI 48371 – Parcel 04-21-428-058 – Applicant/Homeowner: Stephanie Cherry, 812 W. Peninsula, Oxford, MI 48371 The subject property is located in a R-1A Zoning District, Lot 57 of Lakepointe at Waterstone south of Golf Villa West of S. Waterstone Dr.
Approval of this application, as submitted, would require variance according to Zoning Ordinance 67A:
ARTICLE 3.7 – Schedule of District Regulations
The Charter Township of Oxford will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audiotapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting/hearing. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services shall contact the Charter Township of Oxford, by writing or calling, Curtis W. Wright, Township Clerk, (248) 628-9787, as soon as possible to allow the Township sufficient time to have available the aids and services.
Any comments may be heard at the above meeting or received at the Township Office in writing prior to the meeting.
James Butler, Chairperson
Zoning Board of Appeals
Charter Township of Oxford
300 Dunlap Road
Oxford, MI 48371
dcushing@oxfordtownship.org
(248) 628-9787 x 110
cc: All Property Owners within 300 feet
Zoning Board of Appeals Members
Planning Commissioners
Township Board
File
PUBLISHED: OXFORD LEADER 01/18/2017
POSTED: OXFORD TOWNSHIP 01/18/2017
VILLAGE OF OXFORD 01/18/2017
www.oxfordtownship.org 01/18/2017