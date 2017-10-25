Public Notice: Oxford Twp.

OXFORD TOWNSHIP

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

COUNTY OF OAKLAND

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

A Public Hearing will be held by the Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees on Wednesday, November 8, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. in the evening, or as soon thereafter as may be heard at the Oxford Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 28 N. Washington, Oxford, MI 48371, for the purpose of discussion of projects for the Fiscal Year 20187, Community Development Block Grant Funds in the amount of $37,437.00.

Any persons may comment at the public hearing or in writing to:

Curtis W. Wright

Township Clerk

300 Dunlap Rd.

Oxford, MI 48371

The Charter Township of Oxford will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audiotapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting/hearing. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services shall contact the Charter Township of Oxford by writing or calling, Curtis W. Wright, Township Clerk 248-628-9787 as soon as possible to allow the township sufficient time to have available the aids and services.

