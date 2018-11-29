Rebuilding year for boys bowling

Looking to claim the OAA red title for the sixth consecutive year, boys’ bowling is gearing up for what they hope will be a record-setting season.

Aside from winning the league and county titles again, Head Coach JR Lafnear wants to see this group of boys perform well in the regionals and go to the state championships, of which they fell short last season.

“We want to do a little bit better than we did last year at regionals,” Lafnear said. “We missed the cut to go to the state finals last year, and we feel like this team can get us there.”

With nine boys, just two of whom are returners, Lafnear is working with the boys in practice on finding rhythm and building their skillsets.

“We’ve got to figure out a solid line up and work on the basics,” he said.

Those two returners, juniors Luke Acton and Zachariah Burrows, are going to be the foundation of the squad this year, according to Lafnear. Under their leadership, he thinks the team is ready to go the distance.

The boys will hit the lanes for the first time on Saturday, Dec. 1 at the Early Bird Tournament in North Farmington.