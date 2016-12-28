Rogerdale Rickwalt

Rogerdale “Roger” Rickwalt passed away on December 20, 2016. He was 66.

He is survived by his loving wife Fran, of 42 years, his daughters Heather (Terry) Werner and Shannon (Mark) Herron, grandsons Dalton “Kik” Werner and Devon Herron, and great grandson Carson Galligan, siblings; Ivan (Nancy) Rickwalt, and Kathy (Steve) Wiegand. Preceded in death by his mother and father Loraine and Ivan A. Rickwalt.

Roger served six years in the army from 1970-76. He retired from General Motors in 2005. He was a member of American Legion Post 108 for 44 years, American Legion Riders Post 416, Masonic Lodge #46, North Oakland Elks, AMVETS, and Moose Lodge #1162. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling to his cabin in St. Helen, and playing Santa and the Easter Bunny at the American Legion for almost 30 years.

A funeral service will take place at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, Oxford on Thursday, December 29 at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.

Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery, Oxford.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, December 28 from 2-8 p.m. with a Masonic Service at 7 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors or the Shriners Hospitals for Children.