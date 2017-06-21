Roy Curtis Lueders

Roy Curtis Lueders died peacefully on June 15, 2017 at home in Oxford.

He is survived by his mother, Lauren Lueders and his father, Steven Lueders, both of Oxford, along with his grandfather, Herold Lueders, many cousins, aunts and uncles.Lueders

Born and raised in Michigan, Roy graduated in 2016 from Oxford High School.

He had a great love of music. Roy spent a good part of his short life listening to and playing guitar.

He’ll be remembered for his big heart and keen sense of humor. He felt deep affection for his family and friends as well as his dog Maggie, all of whom adored him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roy’s name to the Melanoma Research Foundation.

 

One Response to "Roy Curtis Lueders"

  1. Linda Dornbusch   June 24, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this sad time.

    Reply

