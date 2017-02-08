Sci-fi flick is local man’s directorial debut

The cast of Oxford resident Thomas Zellen’s new science fiction movie, “Beyond the Edge,” includes (from left) Casper Van Dien as U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Harold Richards, Adrienne Barbeau as Dr. Withersford and Sean Maher as Dr. Abe Anderson.

By C.J. Carnacchio

Leader Editor

Space is the final frontier for mankind, but it’s also the setting for Thomas Zellen’s directorial debut.





The 36-year-old Oxford resident is the producer, director and co-writer of “Beyond the Edge,” a small-budget, science fiction film released Feb. 7 in the United States.

“This one’s my baby,” he said. “I think we were able to pull something off that’s really fun and cool and impressive for the money we had.”

The 119-minute movie, most of which was shot in Romeo, focuses on two men, Dr. Abe Anderson and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Harold Richards, traveling aboard a ship that moves faster than the speed of light. They’re on a journey to reach the end of the universe, if there is one.

“We join these guys 13 years into their mission,” Zellen said. “They’ve found nothing. (Space is) endless, it just continues on forever.”

The movie focuses on how Anderson, played by Sean Maher, and Richards, played by Casper Van Dien, interact with each other during this seemingly-endless voyage through space with no one else around.

“(Richards) is a lieutenant colonel in the air force. He’s got his daily regimen. He wakes up every morning and he goes through his checklist,” Zellen explained. “(Anderson) is a civilian scientist and he doesn’t have that same self-control, so now he’s sort of losing it a little bit. Frustration and anger (are setting in).”

When Richards dies in a freak accident, Anderson realizes this event has happened before and now, he must figure out what’s real and what’s not.

“The time period’s intentionally a little ambiguous,” Zellen explained. “I kind of stuck with the feeling of the late 1970s/early 1980s space missions.”

He noted “it’s very much in the style of” the 1968 classic “2001: A Space Odyssey,” written and directed by Hollywood legend Stanley Kubrick.

Whereas many science fiction movies these days rely heavily on flashy computer-generated imagery or elaborate costumes and makeup to impress audiences, “Beyond the Edge” is all about the characters and the story.

Zellen, who co-wrote the movie with Ferndale resident Jordan Champine, described it as “thinking man’s sci-fi.”

Some overseas reviews of “Beyond the Edge” have compared it to Kubrick’s cinematic masterpiece, something which Zellen finds both flattering and more than a little intimidating.





“(Those are) huge shoes to fill, so I don’t want to ever say that, but definitely, I drew a lot of inspiration from that (movie),” he said.

Although “Beyond the Edge” is new to the U.S. market, it’s already been released in approximately 20 countries since last August.

“It’s doing really well in Germany,” Zellen said.

The film features three actors well-known to science fiction fans.

Van Dien starred as Johnny Rico in the 1997 movie “Starship Troopers,” which depicted a future Earth at war with a race of giant, insectoid aliens.

Zellen was very complimentary of Van Dien’s acting ability and high-degree of professionalism.

“He’s like a robot,” Zellen said. “He hits every mark. You give him some notes and he goes in there and just kills it. He can deliver the same performance (in) multiple takes.”

Van Dien was very helpful and supportive throughout filming, according to Zellen.

“I consider him a great friend at this point,” he said.

Joining Van Dien was the legendary Adrienne Barbeau, who appeared in such 1980s screen gems as “The Fog,” “Escape from New York,” “The Thing” and “Swamp Thing.”

Zellen snagged Barbeau through a casting director in Los Angeles. She portrays Dr. Withersford, the “genius” scientist who developed the faster-than-light technology that propels the spacecraft.

“We learn more of her story through flashbacks,” he said.

Zellen had nothing but good things to say about his experience with Barbeau, who he described as “funny” and “cool” and “super professional.”

“She’s amazing,” he said. “She’s the nicest person in the world.”

“It’s a little wild to meet somebody that you grew up watching,” Zellen added.

Sci-fi fans will remember Maher from his performance as Simon Tam in the short-lived 2002 Fox TV series “Firefly” and follow-up 2005 movie “Serenity.”

Zellen noted working on “Beyond the Edge” turned Maher into a Michiganian.

“He liked the people and the City of Detroit so much, he bought a house here,” he said.

Although “Beyond the Edge” represents Zellen’s directorial debut, it’s not the first movie he’s worked on.

His filmography is actually quite lengthy.

“I’ve worked on close to 50 films (since 2005),” he said. For 27 of those movies, he served as an assistant director.

Finally sitting in the director’s chair for “Beyond the Edge,” calling the shots and bringing his vision to life, was a dream come true for Zellen.

“Everything I’ve learned working for these other directors . . . was always just preparation for this,” he said.

“I’ve always wanted to make movies, ever since I was very little,” noted Zellen, who holds a bachelor’s degree in cinematic arts from Central Michigan University. “This was the goal I’ve been working towards my whole life.”

When it finally came time to tell his story in his voice, he was “ready to rock and roll.”

“Beyond the Edge” is available on DVD and through video on demand (VOD) sources. DVDs can be purchased online through Wal-Mart, Amazon and Best Buy.