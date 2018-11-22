Scout concerned about poor condition of roads

I am working on the communication merit badge for Boy Scouts, and one of the requirements is to express an opinion to a local newspaper.

I have concerns about the conditions of the local roads. It appears that the roads are just being patched instead of being repaved. It seems that this just results in the roads getting worse.

This also results in constant repair because new holes appear in the road all the time because the roads are only being patched continually and not repaved.

The constant construction slows down traffic and creates situations where there could be possibility of more accidents.

Nathan Grenda

Boy Scout Troop 186