Scout creating rest area along trail for Eagle project

OXFORD VILLAGE – Thanks to a local scout’s hard work and commitment to bettering his community, the Polly Ann Trail will soon have a quaint, peaceful little spot for users to take a breather from their recreational pursuits.

Life Scout Logan Streeter and some fellow members of Boy Scout Troop 366 spent part of Saturday morning making improvements to a 0.16-acre parcel of vacant land located on Powell St., just west of Division St. and east of Louck St.

“It’s going to be like a small park,” he said.

Streeter, a senior at Oxford High School, selected the site for his service project as he works toward attaining the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest level of achievement in scouting.

Here, he’s making his mark by adding a 12-foot-by-12-foot concrete pad, a small path leading from the trail to the pad, two maple trees donated by his grandfather, two fruit trees, a picnic table and a bicycle rack. Streeter is also planning to spread some top soil and grass seed across the site.

According to Trail Manager Linda Moran, the bike rack was donated by Complete Automation in Orion while the picnic table was donated by the family and friends of the late Sue Bellairs, who spent 16 years as an Oxford Township trustee.

“It will look nice,” Streeter said. “Before, this (site) was just a pile of weeds and garbage along the trail. Now, it’s going to have trees (and) somewhere to sit. “

“Logan’s project is a nice place to rest and enjoy the trail,” Moran said.

The land was donated to the trail’s management council last year by Lake Orion Mary Guinn.

Streeter’s project involves “a lot of labor,” but he doesn’t mind that one bit.

“It gives me something to do – makes me feel like I did something worthwhile,” he said. “The Polly Ann Trail is important to our community and it’s something that an Eagle project should help preserve and benefit.”

Used by walkers, runners, hikers, bicyclists, nature-lovers and horseback riders, the 16.9-mile trail extends through Addison, Oxford and Orion townships as well as the villages of Leonard and Oxford.

Streeter has been involved in scouting since he was 12 years old.

“I’ve always really appreciated scouting – what it’s done to help me improve as a person and what it does for other people,” he said. “It’s definitely made me more considerate and a harder worker.”

Becoming an Eagle Scout has long been one of Streeter’s goals.

“Ever since I was a kid, I’ve wanted to achieve that,” he said. “I know what it represents and I feel I represent that.”

Outside of scouting, Streeter is a member of the OHS swim team and has played trumpet with the marching band since his freshman year.

Following graduation, he would like to attend either Kettering University or the University of Michigan. He’s leaning toward studying chemical engineering.