Scouts soliciting sponsors for wreaths

Evergreen wreaths take on different meanings depending on where they are displayed.

Hanging on a door, it’s a warm and welcoming decoration that greets visitors during the holiday season.

Laid on the snow-covered grave of a veteran, it’s a moving tribute and an expression of gratitude.

A group of Oxford scouts is once again soliciting sponsorships to fund the placement of fresh wreaths on the graves of veterans buried in Ridgelawn Memorial Cemetery at 99 W. Burdick St.

Between now and early December, Boy Scout Troop 366 is asking the public to sponsor wreaths for the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 15 at noon.

Started in 1992, Wreaths Across America is a nationwide event consisting of coordinated wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 1,100 other locations across the United States, at sea and abroad. The purpose is to remember fallen U.S. veterans, honor those currently serving and teach children the value of freedom.

Ridgelawn Memorial Cemetery has been a participant since 2009.

This year, Troop 366’s goal is to collect enough money to purchase at least 220 wreaths.

“Without veterans and people (currently serving) in the military, we would not have the freedoms we do,” said Kim Burean, service project coordinator for Troop 366.

Each $15 sponsorship pays for one wreath made of live greenery – no plastic – to adorn a veteran’s grave. For every person who contributes $30 to sponsor two wreaths, Wreaths Across America will donate one wreath as part of a three-for-two special.

To Burean, sponsoring a wreath is a simple way for people to express their appreciation to veterans for their “sacrifice and service,” and reassure veterans’ families that “their loved ones will never be forgotten.”

“It’s our way of continuing their legacy,” she said.

Before each wreath is placed, a member of Troop 366 will speak the veteran’s name aloud.

Given all the “hustle and bustle” of the holiday season, Burean believes Wreaths Across America offers a perfect opportunity for people to “slow down, reflect on our basic freedoms and focus on what’s truly important.”

Folks can sponsor a wreath for a veteran’s grave in Ridgelawn or sponsor one for a loved one buried elsewhere. It will be up to individual sponsors to lay wreaths on graves in other cemeteries.

Sponsorships can be made by visiting the Troop 366 Wreaths Across America website and clicking on the red button labeled “Sponsor Wreaths.”

Folks are also welcome to send checks payable to “Troop 366” to BSA Troop 366, c/o Oxford United Methodist Church, 21 E. Burdick St., Oxford, MI 48371.

The deadline for donations made by check is Nov. 26. Online donations can be made through Dec. 3. All donations are tax deductible. For more information, please contact Burean at (248) 894-0782.