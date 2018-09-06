Sharon (Shoemaker) Duncan

Sharon “Shoe” (Shoemaker) Duncan, of Oxford, died peacefully Thursday, August 30, 2018. She was 77.

A private memorial was held September 2.

Born August 9, 1941, a 1959 Oxford High School graduate and Oxford resident her entire life, she touched many lives and will be remembered for her beauty, vivacious personality, caring for others, creativity, and talents painting watercolors.

She is survived by her two children, daughter, Sheri (Mulholland) Robinson of Hampton, Virginia, and, son, Mark Mulholland and dear daughter-in-law, Kristina Mulholland of Oxford, Michigan. Her five grandchildren, Shae (Robinson) Anderson (Jacob), Kalli Mulholland , Rhys Robinson, Rhet Robinson, and Mason Mulholland will miss their Nana dearly.

She is survived by her older brother, Jim Shoemaker (Pat) and former husband / friend, Bud Mulholland of Oxford, Michigan.

She joins her husband Richard Duncan, two brothers, Robert “Bobby” and Ronald “Killer” Shoemaker, dear sister-in-law, Betty Shoemaker, parents, Jake and Mabel Shoemaker, and grandmother, Louise – all from Oxford.