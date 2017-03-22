Special Olympics cagers get snazzy new duds





It doesn’t matter who you are, how society labels you or what challenges you face in life, everyone in the Oxford Wildcat family is treated and loved as an equal.

That was the essence of the heartwarming message sent to the Oxford PAWS Special Olympics basketball team when players were presented brand new uniforms right before their big game against rival Lake Orion March 17.

Fifteen snazzy blue-and-gold jerseys, along with matching shorts and socks, were purchased and donated by the Oxford Wildcat Booster Club.

“We are blessed to be part of Oxford and have Oxford embrace us,” said Coach Jeanne DiCicco.

The idea to provide the team with new uniforms came from OHS seniors Gracie Freiberg, Jonah Grove and Katie Romano. The trio wanted to show PAWS players they’re part of the school, people care about them and they’re no different than any other OHS athlete.





“They deserve to have these nice jerseys,” Grove said. “They should be able to look as official as all the other sports teams do.”

“I really care about these kids,” Romano said.

OHS mom Stacey Eschberger designed the logo on the jerseys. The uniforms were purchased locally from Tool Sport and Sign Co., located at 1060 S. Lapeer Rd., which gave them a break on the price.

“The owner was really into this idea,” Grove noted.

“They came out great,” Freiberg said.

To Freiberg, the uniforms represent a “good-bye gift” as she’ll be graduating in June.

“It means a lot, especially to me because I’m so close with all of them,” she said.

Freiberg knows many of Oxford’s special needs students because her mother has been working with them for many years, first at Lakeville Elementary and now at OHS.

DiCicco was very impressed with the initiative taken by Freiberg, Grove and Romano, and the level of caring they demonstrated.

“They thought of this all by themselves. I had no idea,” she said. “When they told me what they were doing and why they wanted to do it, I thought this really says a lot about their character . . . They don’t look at my athletes as Special Olympics athletes, they look at them as athletes, period.”

It appears the new uniforms brought PAWS players good luck on the hardwood as they beat Lake Orion 24-22 in the heart of the Dragons’ lair.

“We looked good and we played good,” DiCicco said. “I think it really did change their demeanor. They looked like a team and they played like a team.”

Although the victory was certainly thrilling, DiCicco noted this game isn’t about winning or losing or even bragging rights and rivalries.

“It’s about being all together in one gymnasium and cheering on two teams to play and have fun,” she said.