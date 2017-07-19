Stop ‘reckless rezoning and over-building’

In his July 5, 2017 column, Editor C.J. Carnacchio wrote about his financial loss due to yet another needless vehicle accident on M-24. I sympathize with C.J.

Less than a month ago I was also involved in an accident. My vehicle was struck from behind and I not only suffer financial loss like C.J., I also have the pain of physical damage as a result.

It is easy to get personal and blame the insurance company for wanting to minimize their expenses thus increasing their profit. It is easy to say that they are not being fair; however in doing that we are overlooking the real problem. A problem that unless something is done, somebody wakes up, will only get worse. Since my accident I have heard people, law enforcement, say M-24 was not built for all the traffic put onto it. C.J. himself wrote about his avoiding making left-hand turns onto and off of M-24.

The accident I was involved in happened about 2:30 p.m. Rush hour traffic is worse. The few times I have had to use M-24 at rush hour, I have wondered why any sound thinking government would put so many vehicles (cars and large trucks) on roads not designed for that much traffic. Obviously, the government is not sound thinking and/or somebody is getting a kickback from land developers.

To keep things from getting worse, the answer seems to be simple. There is too much over building in Oxford Twp. & Village, bringing more people and more traffic and congestion into the area putting residents at risk. Each time the planning commission recklessly approves more building including high density projects like apartments and condominiums, they are increasing the traffic on roads that are not built for the heavy traffic; therefore, endangering the lives of the residents. Each time the Zoning Board of Appeals grants a variance for more over-building they are doing the same. Each time the township board or village council rezones for higher density use they are taking away from the quality of life of the citizens.

People move to small towns and pay more for the property here in Oxford for the low crime rate and small town atmosphere, not hoping that one day Oxford will be just like the city they moved to get away from.

It is time for Oxford’s elected officials to show they care about the citizens. They need to stop the reckless rezoning and over-building for personal profit and work to protect our citizens. Both Oxford’s village and Twp. officials are supposed to work to protect the citizens, young and old. Each time they change the masterplans to allow more over development, they help developers make tremendous profits. It appears they hope the developers donate to the re-election funds of those approving their projects. By doing so, they are risking the health and lives of the very people they are supposed to protect.

Ron Meyer, Oxford Township