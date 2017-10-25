Swim team beats Avondale, moves to 8-0 overall

Oxford swept the twelve events to continue their undefeated season with a strong 147-36 win over fellow OAA Blue Avondale Yellow Jacketson Oct. 19. The two teams will see each other again in less than two weeks at the League Meet hosted by Oxford on November 1 (swimming prelims), second (diving prelims), and third (swim and dive finals).

In the 200 Medley Relay, Oxford’s A Relay of sophomore Ashlee Weltyk, Victoria McClenaghan, Rachel Commons, and Jenna Fistler came in first with a time of 1:59.99. Oxford’s B Relay of Charnstrom, Kaleigh Rogers, Kurk, and Peyton Bailey finished in second.

In the 200 Freestyle, Junior Cailin Griffith took first with a time of 2:16.15. Nellie Charnstrom and Izzy Frechette came in second and fourth respectively.

In the 200 Individual Medley, Junior Claire Alexander finished first with a time of 2:30.10. McClenaghan and Addie Bishop rounded out the top three spots.

In the 50 Freestyle, Weltyk touched first with a time of 26.11. Fistler and Grace Charnstrom finished second and third respectively.

In the diving portion, Junior Keira Veltigian took first with a score of 234.15. Sage Brocco claimed the third place points for Oxford.

In the 100 Butterfly, Weltyk claimed her second win of the night with a time of 1:04.75, which puts her fifth on Oxford’s All-Time Top Ten List. Jenna Fistler and Commons rounded out the top three spots. Coming in fourth place from the exhibition

In the 100 Freestyle, Alexander finished first for the second time of the night with a time of 59.70. Bailey and Rogers touched in second and third respectively.

In the 500 Freestyle, Sophomore Sabrina Kurk came in first with a time of 6:00.54. Cailin Griffith and Emily Vican rounded out the top three spots.

In the 200 Freestyle Relay, Oxford’s A Relay of McClenaghan, Alexander, Fistler, and Weltyk touched first with a time of 1:47.93. Oxford’s B Relay of Rogers, Pill, Johnson, and Charnstrom came in second.

In the 100 Backstroke, Junior Captain Tate Hamilton finished first with a personal-best time of 1:14.44. Paige Hodder and Mackenzie Finley rounded out the top three spots.

In the 100 Breaststroke, Senior Captain Victoria McClenaghan took first with a time of 1:18.67. Kaleigh Rogers and Brooke Mandziuk touched in second and fourth respectively.

In the 400 Freestyle Relay, Oxford’s B Relay of Bishop, Griffith, Charnstrom, and Hamilton came in first with a time of 4:34.15. Oxford’s C Relay of Frechette, Vican, Finley, and Hodder finished in second.

The team officially stands as league champs for remaining undefeated 8-0 in the dual meet season.

Their next goal, said Head Coach Jackie Rank, is to win the league outright by winning the league meet held on Friday, November 3.