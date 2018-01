Connect on Linked in

The Oxford Women’s Club is hosting its 14th Annual Wine Tasting Extravaganza on Sunday, Jan. 28 at Addison Oaks-Buhl Estate (1480 W Romeo Rd.). Doors open at 1 p.m.

Appetizers and desserts will be served.

The beverages this year will be supplied by Zetouna Liquor Store. Craft beers will be served in addition to various wines.

Tickets are $40 each and may be purchased by calling (248) 628-3289.