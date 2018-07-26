Toddler nearly drowns in pool

An Oxford toddler survived a near-drowning July 19 after being found face down in a backyard swimming pool at a residence on Park Island Dr., north of Stanton Rd.

The victim, a girl who will turn 2 next month, was discovered by her 13-year-old sister, who made the call to 9-1-1.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s report, the toddler was alert, responsive and doing well after being transported by Oxford fire personnel to St. Joseph Mercy Oakland hospital in Pontiac.

The toddler’s 37-year-old mother estimated her daughter was underwater for one to two minutes because that’s how much time elapsed between losing sight of her and removing her from the pool.

When the sheriff’s deputy arrived on scene, he observed the toddler, who was in her mother’s arms, was “crying a little bit, breathing on her own and had good color.”

After their arrival, Oxford fire personnel determined the toddler had a “good pulse” and was “breathing well,” despite having “some water in her lungs.”

It all started when the toddler’s mother, who has a total of five children, went outside to check on one of her twin 3-year-old sons in the front yard.

When she came back into the house, she immediately noticed the toddler was missing. The mother and her 13-year-old daughter went looking for her.

They found the toddler face down in the inflatable swimming pool next to the vegetable garden.

According to the sheriff’s report, the 13-year-old sister told the deputy “the gate was accidentally left open and they forgot to pull the ladder out.”

Fire Chief Pete Scholz stressed the importance of keeping pool gates closed and locked, and keeping a close eye on little ones, especially when there’s water around.

“They have no fear of water, so they’re always attracted to it,” he said.

Given the Oxford area has “lakes everywhere, Scholz said, “I would highly encourage anyone to get their children swimming lessons as young as possible.

“They’re always going to be exposed to lakes or water someplace in Oxford, so it would be very beneficial.”