Township board honors substation commander





Never let it be said that Oxford Township doesn’t show its gratitude for the hard-working law enforcement personnel who serve and protect citizens on a daily basis.

Last week, the township board voted 7-0 to approve a resolution expressing its “unwavering support and appreciation for the outstanding leadership of” Oakland County Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Patterson, commander of the Oxford substation.

“Just before Thanksgiving, a few of us in the office we’re talking about what we want to give thanks for and what great accomplishments (have been achieved by the township board and employees) over the past couple years,” explained Trustee Jack Curtis.

“What really stuck out to me (were) all the good things that have happened under the leadership of Lt. Patterson.”

He’s commanded the substation since 2011 and served with the sheriff’s office since 1989.

On Patterson’s watch, a school liaison officer position was established to help keep Oxford students, teachers and staff safe, and a bicycle program was instituted to patrol township parks, the Polly Ann Trail, subdivisions, special events and areas inaccessible to motor vehicles.

Patterson was also “instrumental,” according to the resolution, in the transition when sheriff’s personnel moved into the new substation in the lower level of the township hall in 2015. He worked side-by-side with township officials to design a substation that accommodates both current and future needs.

The new substation contains approximately 3,800 square feet of usable space, which is about double the old location, and has enough locker room space to accommodate 30 officers. This was done so substation staffing can grow as the township’s population grows over the next 20 to 30 years.

“Due to the outstanding efforts of Lieutenant Scott Patterson, the citizens of the Charter Township of Oxford enjoy a safe, peaceful community environment in which to work and live,” the resolution stated.

Sheriff’s Capt. Dale Miller, commander of the patrol services division, attended the meeting and made a few remarks.

“On behalf of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Michael Bouchard, we’d like to thank the board for their recognition of Lt. Patterson’s hard work and dedication because he’s an asset to our office and an asset to your community,” he said. “He does an outstanding job.”

“Does this make it harder to fire him?” quipped township Supervisor Bill Dunn.

“Well, that’s what I thought I was here for,” replied Miller facetiously.

In response to the resolution and all the praise, Patterson said, “I’m very thankful and surprised and humbled and appreciative of the acknowledgment.”

Patterson noted he’s “just one part of a big team” at the sheriff’s office and he owes a lot to the hard work of the men and women under his command, particularly the sergeants he’s worked with, first Jerry DeRosia and now Frank Lenz.

“Thank you very much,” he said.