Two wins for Lady Cats

The Lady Wildcat cagers are bouncing ahead of the competition as the team secured two wins this week, bringing them to 8-2 overall.

On Jan. 15, the team won 37-35, securing their final winning points against the Lake Orion Dragons during overtime.

At the end of the third quarter, the Wildcats battled back to take their first lead of the night.

Freshman Mackie Methner and junior Ashley Hershman combined to score 11 of the 13 points in the third quarter.

With just 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Lake Orion hit a three to tie the game. As the game moved into overtime, Oxford’s Kaitlyn Bean hit a three early, but was then countered by a three from Dragons, Sophie Wylorski. Junior HaLaya Cato would add the additional two points to secure the win for Oxford.

The Lady Cats were led by Ashley Hershman (11 points), Kaitlyn Bean (9 points), Lauren Methner (8 points), and Makenzie Methner (7 points),

Oxford also defeated Rochester with a 32-17 score on Jan. 12. The Lady Cats hit the ground running from the get-go, creating several turnovers which quickly led to transition plays by junior point guard Ashley Hershman.

The defensive energy is what gave Oxford a 15-2 lead at the end of the first quarter, from which they continued to push ahead for the rest of the game.

Top scorers of the night were sophomore Lauren Methner with nine points, senior Lila Haddan with seven points and seven rebounds, and Cato with six points.

Up next, the Lady Cats will face Birmingham Seaholm on the home court Friday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m.