Voters elect four to school board, fail parks millage

With so much attention on the national and state races, it’s easy to forget the 2018 election included a number of important local contests and proposals.

In the five-way race for four seats on the Oxford Board of Education, the winners were incumbent Korey Bailey and newcomers Erick Foster, Chad Griffith and Mary Hanser.

Based on the unofficial results from Oxford, Addison, Brandon, Metamora, Dryden and Hadley townships, Griffith received 6,028 votes, Hanser garnered 5,811 votes, Foster earned 5,690 votes and Bailey received 5,365 votes.

Candidate Kallie Roesner came in last with 3,696 votes.

Oxford voters failed a 15-year, 1-mill request to fund the township parks and recreation department’s operations. It was rejected 5,149 to 4,805, according to the unofficial results.

“It’s not the end of the world,” said Parks/Rec. Director Ron Davis on Tuesday night. “We’ll just pick up where we left off. We’ve got to get (a millage) passed next year because that is what we operate on. If we don’t get one passed next year, we don’t have a millage to run the department.”

The failed proposal represented a renewal of the current 0.8234-mill operating tax, plus an increase of 0.1766 mill, part of which was going to be used to staff, operate and maintain the new 3,126-square-foot senior center currently under construction in Seymour Lake Park.

The existing parks/rec. tax is set to expire with the December 2019 tax collection, so the department does have funding in place for the 2019 and 2020 fiscal years.

Davis said his team will “pull together as we always do” and try to get a millage passed next year “to keep the doors open and run the department.”

“We’ll just have to regroup with the (parks and rec.) commissioners and see what they want to do, but . . . we definitely have to get one passed next year,” he said.

It was the absentee voters that failed the parks/rec. millage proposal.

Voters who went to the polls on election day favored the millage request 3,438 to 3,337, but absentee voters rejected it 1,812 to 1,367.

In the uncontested race for three, four-year seats on the Oxford Village Council, the winners were newcomer Kate Logan, who received 825 votes, and incumbents Joe Frost and Maureen Helmuth, who received 793 and 723 votes, respectively.

Oxford Village voters also gave the municipality permission to sell, if it ever so chooses, a 0.589-acre parcel of vacant land located at the southwest corner of Dayton and Maple streets in the community’s northwest quadrant near the Polly Ann Trail.

They approved the land question 941 to 553.

In the race for the 46th District seat in the state House of Representatives, incumbent John Reilly (R-Oakland Twp.) beat Democratic challenger Mindy Denninger, of Oxford, 26,804 to 17,908.