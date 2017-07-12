Riding the roller coaster with their arms in the air like they just don’t care are Oxford Middle School eighth-graders Kaitlyn Beckwith (left) and Ava Wilson. Right behind them is fellow eighth-grader Alyse Roop. Thousands of folks, young and old, attended the 9th Annual Seymour Celebration at Oxford Township’s Seymour Lake Park on Friday and Saturday. Many enjoyed all the carnival rides provided by Skerbeck Entertainment Group. For more photos, pick up this week’s issue of The Oxford Leader. Photo by C.J. Carnacchio.