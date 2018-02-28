Wildcat swimmers take first at OAA championship

Oxford’s Wildcat swim team took first place with 417 points at the Feb. 23 Oakland Activities Association (OAA) championship.

Results of the event were as follows:

In the 50 Freestyle, senior Brandon Powers touched first with a new school and pool record time of 21.95.

In the 100 Butterfly, senior Garrett Warren came in first with a time of 54.73.

In the 100 Freestyle, Powers claimed his second win of the night with a state-qualifying time of 48.70.

In the 100 Backstroke, Warren of Oxford claimed his second win of the night with a time of 55.86.

In the 400 Freestyle Relay, Oxford’s A Relay of Powers, Warren, Zach Beatty, and Michael Scepka finished first with a new school and pool record time of 3:21.54.

Finishing All-League for Oxford were Powers in the 50 Freestyle, Beatty in the 500 Freestyle, Warren in the 100 Backstroke and Oxford’s A relay of Powers, Warren, Beatty and Scepka in the 400 Freestyle Relay.

Powers and Warren were named Seniors of the Meet while Head Coach Jackie Rank was named Coach of the Meet.