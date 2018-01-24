Wildcat teams bowl over Troy Athens

The Wildcat bowling teams took impressive wins from the Troy Athens Red Hawks on Jan. 18.

The boys team walked away with a 25-5 win that evening, putting them at 5-0 overall and atop the Oakland Activities Association (OAA) Red Division.

The teams split baker games with the Hawks in game 1 with a 188-185. The Wildcats took game 2 with a 245-122 score.

In match play the Oakland County Champions won 9 of 10 matches to seal the victory.

Luke Meyer 214, Tanner Cartner 245, Zach Barrows 215 and JD Albert 200 provided high games for the home team.

On the girl’s side, the Lady Cats walked off the lanes with all of the points that evening, beating the Red Hawks 30-0.

The Lady bowlers had their best 2 game baker set of the year bowling 200 and 192.

Stand-out performers in singles were junior Savanna Barnes (221, 182), Deanna Staser (202, 205) and co-captain Claire Sandstrom (202 and 192).

The girls are now 5-0 overall on the season and stand in first place in OAA Red Division.

Up next, the teams will go up against Hazel Park at home on Thursday, Jan. 25