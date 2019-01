Wrapping up the biggest stories of last year, the second part of the Leader‘s annual Year in Review is on stands now.

Taking a look at July through December 2018, the second half of the Year in Review includes looks back at the Lone Ranger Festival, the Wildcats’ football season, Halloween and Christmas celebrations and the 2018 midterm elections.

The Year in Review is in print only, so pick up a copy of this week’s Leader to check it out. They cost just $1.