Filled with excitement and glee, Leonard Elementary third-grader Darian Pelkey, 8, picks out the perfect sunflower-themed cupcake Saturday afternoon during the Classic Car and Cupcake Challenge at the Addison Township Public Library.

Watching is her mother Pam Pelkey. For more photos from the event, please see Page 12. Photo by C.J. Carnacchio.

For more photos from the event and all the news in town this week, pick up a copy of the Oxford Leader for just $1!